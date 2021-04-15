A delightful new grocery store is opening on the Lower East Side this weekend

Stock up on Italian goodies at the new, aesthetically-pleasing Alimentari Flaneur.

Who knew grocery stores could be... cute?

Initially conceived as a pop-up in 2020, Alimentari Flaneur will now officially take over a permanent location inside The Market Line at Essex Market (115 Delancey Street) beginning this Saturday.

"Founded by fourth generation-grocer Daniel Emilio Soares, [the destination combines] the old world charm of European produce markets with the casual romance of Mediterranean living," reads the official press release announcing the news. Shoppers will get to stroll around the store, picking up fresh goods alongside a slew of imported Italian products.

But as enticing as the fare on offer is, it is the look of the space that's mostly meant to impress. Clearly an aesthetically-minded pursuit, the grocer is defined by the signature baskets that peppered each of its past pop-up location—from Regina's Grocery in Chinatown to Palo Gallery in Chelsea and Galioto's in Little Italy.

This opening weekend in specific, expect the new space to be decked out in goodies from local favorites the likes of Il Buco Alimentari, Dada Daily, Aimee France, Eti and more.

We can't believe we're saying this, but it seems like Alimentari Flaneur has actually turned the tedious task of food shopping into a romantic and visually pleasing pursuit... which we're not complaining about, considering the year we've all just had.

Check out some photos of the space—and then go fill up your own basket in person:

Photograph: Alimentari Flaneur

