A dog-centric Pride festival is coming to Manhattan

Pup psychics will be on hand to perform tarot readings for dogs.

This is one Pride celebration our four-legged friends won’t want to miss.

The first-ever Manhattan West Woof Fest: Paws for Pride will take place in the midtown neighborhood on Saturday, June 10, 2023, so humans and their dogs can celebrate Pride together. The festival promises plenty of family-friendly and canine-approved entertainment. Best of all, it’s free!

Beginning at 12:15pm (and again at 1:20pm and 2:30pm), NYC-based circus-theatre company Circus Amok will perform queer one-ring spectacles including comedy, juggling, stilt walking, acrobatics, unicycle riding, and a live band.

Pup psychics will be on hand to perform tarot readings for dogs and pet groomers will offer pawdicures with a rainbow Pride theme with dog-friendly polish. More lasting souvenirs include pet caricatures by a professional artist and pup-a-razzi to snap owners and pups posing alongside a variety of queer icons.

A special water play station and mini dog run, as well as fun giveaways for dogs and humans will also be available throughout the afternoon. Pride attire is encouraged and rainbow bandanas will be offered upon arrival. Those who register via Eventbrite in advance can also claim a free collapsible water bowl.

While many Pride events are dog-friendly, this is one event that's catering to dogs and dog-loving humans. Earlier in the week, on Thursday, June 8, East Village dog cafe Boris & Horton will host dog-friendly drag bingo!