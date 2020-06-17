A drive-in drag show with RuPaul's Drag Race stars is coming next month

With social distancing measures now in place across the county, it was expected that drive-in movies might make a big comeback this summer, but what wasn't quite so expected? Drive-in drag.

That's right! Fierce favorites from RuPaul's Drag Race, including Yvie Oddly, Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Acid Betty, Gigi Goode, Monet X’ Change, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Plastique, Vanessa Vanjie and Violet Chachki—will be performing an outdoor summer concert called "Drive 'N Drag." How's that for unexpected?

The concert will take place on July 17-19 at Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey (just 20 minutes outside of NYC) with Jumbotron screens. Sound will be blasted outside from the stage and into every car through their radios.

"Our Werq the World Tour typically plays inside large theaters and arenas," Brandon Voss, the show’s producer, says. "But we’ve moved the show outside to continue providing much needed entertainment during these crazy times. A pandemic won’t keep our queens from ruling the stage. The drag show must go on!"

Across the three days, multiple shows will run from noon to 11pm so you don't have to miss it. For those who want to catch an earlier show, Voss Events will have its Drag Brunch and brunch menu available. Otherwise, gourmet food trucks will provide bites.

The concert series is planned for Los Angeles and other locales around the U.S., too.

Tickets are available at vossevents.com/drive-n-drag for $50 per car (for two people). Additional passengers are $10 each. There are also tickets for $100 that'll let you park close to the stage. If you don't have a car, Voss Events has a special deal with Avis Rental Cars for the event. Just email info@vossevents.com for details.

