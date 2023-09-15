You’ll want to look up to the sky tonight in NYC.

Global collective Projecting Change will put on a light show above the East River with 1,000 drones on Friday and Saturday nights to kick off Climate Week.

You can see the series of drone shows after sunset along the East River near the UN building, viewable from either side of the river, depending on the weather. You can monitor any changes to the shows on social media (X, formerly Twitter, Facebook and Instagram).

The drones are meant to “inspire, educate, unify, and activate” about the climate crisis and other important environmental campaigns, according to the Projecting Change. The shows coincide with the 78th United Nations General Assembly and the UN-Secretary-General’s Climate Ambition Summit and SDG Summit and are meant to send “a strong message to world leaders.”

“Art has the power to shift cultures. We urgently need to drive change at scale—to redesign our human systems to be in alignment with nature, and respect all life,” said Projecting Change CEO Christopher Lejeune. “Our children’s survival and all future generations of life on Earth depend on it.”

At the end of each show, you can scan a QR code in the sky to see the Drone Show’s associated campaigns and take part in a unique contest hosted by TMRW, an initiative that aims to empower humanity towards an inclusive and sustainable future through the use of AI to imagine what that future could look like. (If you enter, you can pitch your creative ideas for objects, inventions, places and environments that could contribute to a sustainable future). The AI system developed by TMRW could then generate visuals of your ideas.