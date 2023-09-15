Catch the Empire State Building sparkle in red, white and green after sunset tonight

Tomorrow is Mexican Independence Day, honoring the country's declaration of independence from Spain back in 1810.

To commemorate the occasion, our very own Empire State Building will sparkle in red, white and green tonight at sunset. Expect the festival of lights to be visible through about 2am.

The landmark has quickly become an emblem of celebration, lighting up in different colors throughout the years in observance of various holidays, events, world happenings and more.

On September 11, for example, the building shined blue in partnership with the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in honor of the city-wide commemoration of the tragic terrorist attacks that forever changed our city.

Next week, on Monday, the monument will turn blue once more to focus everyone’s attention on Climate Week before showcasing a rotation of different countries’ flag colors on Thursday, September 21, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. And at the end of the month, on September 27, look up to see the Empire State Building sparkle in red, green, yellow and blue as the city’s own way to mark the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter.

After all, after being named the number one attraction in all of the United States last year, the iconic destination needs to hold up its title!