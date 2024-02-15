New York City just rolled a D20 in performance!

A new Dungeons & Dragons theatrical experience is heading to NYC this spring from Curious Hedgehog, Showpath Entertainment, Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro.

Starting previews on April 19 at Stage 42, Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern will make the audience vote on decisions, therefore becoming a sort of “fourth player” by influencing and changing the course of the plot, including what characters appear, what experiences they explore and more.

A cast of just five actors and more than 30 playable characters will lead a fantastical journey through “The Forgotten Realms,” where they’ll solve riddles and puzzles, take part in combat and more.

“Laughter will flow like ale and with the audience in full control and exciting reveals around every corner, no two shows are alike,” a press release says.

There will be audience participation in other ways, too: you can take part in games, trivia, charades and fantasy beer pong.

To make sure the audience has the most D&D experience possible, the show will be using behind-the-scenes talent from popular shows such as Dimension 20, Marvel’s Rogers: The Musical, Beavis and Butthead and others.

“As passionate gamers and D&D players, the partners at Curious Hedgehog set off on a quest to redefine what a live interactive experience can be. What started as a D&D-style RPG onstage with folding tables and a box of props has grown beyond our wildest imagination,” David Carpenter, one of the show’s producers. “From day one, we forged a deep connection with gamers and non-gamers alike by bringing them a whole new type of experience by fans for fans. When David Hutchinson at Showpath and the Hasbro team approached us about this collaboration, it was a perfect match. Together we are taking experiential entertainment to the next level.”

The show is currently casting and are seeking out actors or “charismatic nerds” who have a background in improv and a deep understanding of fantasy and D&D. You can apply here. Roles include a fighter, a mage, a rogue, a dungeon master (DM) and the tavern keeper, among others.

The show ran sold-out performances in Chicago, Pittsburg and at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It’s been called “A sure-fire hit,” by the British Comedy Guide, and declared “fantastic fun… utterly excellent” by Broadway World, and “a total blast, not least…due to the pleasure of being surrounded by so many kindred spirits,” The Chicago Tribune wrote.

Previews of Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-sided Tavern begin April 19 and officially opens Sunday, May 5. You can grab tickets at thetwentysidedtavern.com, telecharge.com, or by calling 800-447-7400 starting March 4. Want to talk about it with other D&D fans? Join the community Discord.