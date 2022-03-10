A famous 'Sphinx' sculpture is now on display in NYC

This one's worth a trip to the Meatpacking District: renowned artist Fernando Botero's visually-striking, eight-foot-tall Sphinx statue is now on display at 14th Street Square through April 19.

Photograph: Austin Harrod

The outdoor installation is part of "Fernando Botero," a new exhibit presented by David Benrimon Fine Art in celebration of the artist's upcoming 90th birthday on—you guessed it—April 19. The showing of Sphinx is presented by the gallery in partnership with the New York City Department of Transportation’s Art Program and the Meatpacking Business Improvement District (BID).

"With characteristic wit and joyous play of volumes, Botero interprets the classical creature with a head of a human, body of a lion and wings of a falcon, common to Egyptian, Greek, and Central Asian traditions," reads an official press release. "In his 'Boterismo' exaggerated form, the astonishing eight-foot tall Sphinx looks down at the viewer below."

The sculpture has traveled the world. It has been on display in Medellin, Berlin, the Netherlands and more.

Botero's life story is just as enthralling as his work has been throughout the years. He was born in Medellín in 1932 and actually initially went to school to become a matador until discovering his passion for art. In 1952, he moved to Spain, then relocated to France and eventually settled down in Italy (Florence, to be precise) where he was really able to nurture his talent.

New Yorkers who wish to learn even more about Botero should head to the Museum of Modern Art, where more of his work resides.