A fancy cat food-themed restaurant is opening in Manhattan

An a-meow-zing new pop-up is coming to Manhattan this summer.

A first-of-its-kind “Fête du Feline by Fancy Feast” will be held on International Cat Day on August 8 to introduce humans to the culinary creations pet cats typically enjoy.

Inspired by last summer’s purr-fectly weird pop-up Italian trattoria, Gatto Bianco by Fancy Feast, the brand is returning with a new activation to let cat lovers consume like their favorite felines.

For two days in Madison Square Park, guests can indulge in cat food-inspired culinary experiences designed for humans. Hand-drawn pet portraits, custom engraved serving ware, insights from one of Purina’s pet behaviorists and a coveted meet-and-greet with the iconic Fancy Feast cat will also take place to celebrate all things catty.

First up, a tasting menu of made-for-humans cat food. The Fête du Feline Grand Tasting will be an intimate, ticketed experience headlined by a pâté tasting from Fancy Feast’s in-house chef, Amanda Hassner, and culinary entrepreneur Andrew Rea. Rea will recreate a human version of Fancy Feast Gems, a layered paté with a halo of gravy.

“Pâté is such a classic presentation in both fine dining and cat food,” said Rea. “I recreate famous dishes every day, but taking on my cat Bucky’s favorite food was a fun, new challenge for me.”

In addition to the pâté tasting, Chef Hassner created sips and bites to help showcase Fancy Feast's additional feline culinary including a savory basil lemonade served “Fancy Feast-style,” and a globally-inspired Panzanella with braised beef.

“In creating the menu for Fête du Feline, I wanted to play with all the things that make Fancy Feast so appealing to cats and bring those to life for cat lovers,” said Hassner. “Serving food, whether to other people or our pets, is such an act of love, and I want humans to get a taste of the delight cats experience when eating.”

Limited free tickets for the Fête du Feline Grand Tasting will open on July 31st at noon at FancyFeast.com/CatDay. The special dinner takes place on Monday, August 7 from 5pm to 6:30pm. For cat lovers who can’t secure a spot for night one, the full, free experience will also be open to the public on International Cat Day, August 8 from 11am to 5pm.