It promises to transport you straight to Barbieland.

Barbiecore is everywhere, and New York is fully embracing the hot pink trend. And what better way to celebrate over-the-top, glitzy, glam femininity than with drag?

A brand new Barbie-themed drag brunch is planning to make a pink splash in Manhattan this fall to keep Barbie mania continuing well into the colder months.

The Barbie Drag Queen Party promises a "dazzling extravaganza" in Chelsea this November 18 and 19.

RECOMMENDED: 13 super fun things Barbie would actually do in NYC

The to-be-announced venue will be covered in shades of pink, creating an immersive experience to transport you straight to Barbieland. Glittering decorations, photo walls and more are all promised, maximizing photo opps for dressed-up guests. The cast performing in Barbie looks is also to be announced.

Performances will take place at 10:30am and 1pm on both Saturday and Sunday, with tickets going for $60, including a brunch entree and drink.

Can't wait for November? New York's own Malibu Barbie Cafe is open at the Seaport through October 13. Here, guests can dress up and immerse themselves in the pink beachy space for brunch and beyond, like pink margaritas and cotton candy-topped sundaes. Reservations are required.

And if your Barbiecore agenda still isn't satiated, we have a complete Barbie New York City itinerary full of pink attractions galore, including Magic Hour's summer Barbie-inspired rooftop beach club.