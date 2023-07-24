New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Disco Barbie
Anna Belousova via Pexels

A big Barbie drag brunch is coming to Manhattan

It promises to transport you straight to Barbieland.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

Barbiecore is everywhere, and New York is fully embracing the hot pink trend. And what better way to celebrate over-the-top, glitzy, glam femininity than with drag?

A brand new Barbie-themed drag brunch is planning to make a pink splash in Manhattan this fall to keep Barbie mania continuing well into the colder months. 

The Barbie Drag Queen Party promises a "dazzling extravaganza" in Chelsea this November 18 and 19.

RECOMMENDED: 13 super fun things Barbie would actually do in NYC

The to-be-announced venue will be covered in shades of pink, creating an immersive experience to transport you straight to Barbieland. Glittering decorations, photo walls and more are all promised, maximizing photo opps for dressed-up guests. The cast performing in Barbie looks is also to be announced. 

Performances will take place at 10:30am and 1pm on both Saturday and Sunday, with tickets going for $60, including a brunch entree and drink. 

Can't wait for November? New York's own Malibu Barbie Cafe is open at the Seaport through October 13. Here, guests can dress up and immerse themselves in the pink beachy space for brunch and beyond, like pink margaritas and cotton candy-topped sundaes. Reservations are required. 

And if your Barbiecore agenda still isn't satiated, we have a complete Barbie New York City itinerary full of pink attractions galore, including Magic Hour's summer Barbie-inspired rooftop beach club

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.