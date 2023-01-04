A fancy indoor pickleball court is opening in Hell's Kitchen next month

It will be a part of a luxury fitness club.

If you thought pickleball to be a fad destined for failure, think again: a new luxury indoor pickleball destination by Life Time, the largest owner and operator of courts in the country, is scheduled to open in Hell's Kitchen by early February.

The space will be part of the Life Time Sky luxury athletic resort at 605 West 42nd Street by 11th Avenue.

Construction has already kicked off: expect two pickleball courts to land on the scene, each one eventually offering open court times, classes, training sessions and the chance to participate in social events and tournaments on premise.

Also on deck: an Alpha area outfitted with kettlebells, weights, multiple squat racks, cardio machines and more.

As is the case at the over 400 other indoor and outdoor pickleball courts that Life Time has opened all across North America, the space also features barre and yoga studios, weight rooms, an entire fitness floor, a basketball court, a Turkish Hammam suite, an indoor pool and a rooftop pool club. You'll basically never want to leave the premise.

To access the courts, members will either have to pay a daily or a monthly fee.

Throughout the past year, pickleball has taken over the country as a whole. Just in New York, city dwellers have been able to play the game at Hudson Yards, Rockaway Beach and JFK airport.

CityPickle, has also announced that it will open its first permanent location in Long Island City some time early this year.

Have you bought your paddle yet?