New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Life Time Sky pickleball
Photograph: Courtesy of Life Time Sky

A fancy indoor pickleball court is opening in Hell's Kitchen next month

It will be a part of a luxury fitness club.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

If you thought pickleball to be a fad destined for failure, think again: a new luxury indoor pickleball destination by Life Time, the largest owner and operator of courts in the country, is scheduled to open in Hell's Kitchen by early February.

The space will be part of the Life Time Sky luxury athletic resort at 605 West 42nd Street by 11th Avenue.

Construction has already kicked off: expect two pickleball courts to land on the scene, each one eventually offering open court times, classes, training sessions and the chance to participate in social events and tournaments on premise.

Also on deck: an Alpha area outfitted with kettlebells, weights, multiple squat racks, cardio machines and more.

As is the case at the over 400 other indoor and outdoor pickleball courts that Life Time has opened all across North America, the space also features barre and yoga studios, weight rooms, an entire fitness floor, a basketball court, a Turkish Hammam suite, an indoor pool and a rooftop pool club. You'll basically never want to leave the premise.

To access the courts, members will either have to pay a daily or a monthly fee. 

Throughout the past year, pickleball has taken over the country as a whole. Just in New York, city dwellers have been able to play the game at Hudson Yards, Rockaway Beach and JFK airport

CityPickle, has also announced that it will open its first permanent location in Long Island City some time early this year.

Have you bought your paddle yet?

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!