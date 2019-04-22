A fare hike for MetroCards has officially gone into effect

It’s a sad day for New York commuters. (But, really, is it ever not?)

Earlier this year, we told you that the MetroCard would be getting more expensive in 2019. As of yesterday, the fare for monthly MetroCard increased by five percent, from $121 to $127, and weekly cards rose from $32 to $33. Womp, womp.

Fortunately, the base fare for a single ride is still $2.75, but—as everyone knows—that’s not really the most cost-effective choice. The fare hike is a result of the agency’s $1 billion deficit (partially as a result of some much-needed subway repairs) and the system's declining ridership.

If there were less train delays (and if New Yorkers would follow certain etiquette rules)—we imagine ridership would be on the rise. Hopefully, this price increase won't steer folks away from traveling underground. But it does sting a little bit.