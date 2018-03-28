  • News
A festival dedicated to birds is coming to NYC

By Clayton Guse Posted: Wednesday March 28 2018, 5:36pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/ZeroOne

New York City is home to a lot of festivals. Some are dedicated to music. Others revolve around boozing it up. There's even an unfortunate one focused solely on brunch. But this spring, the Onassis Cultural Center will host a festival that, on the surface, sounds like something out of a Alfred Hitchcockinspired nightmare.

Titled Birds: A Festival Inspired by Aristophanes, the month-long happening will set up shop in venues across Brooklyn and Manhattan. Its mission is simple: to find birds, both “allegorical and real.” At the center of this avian hullabaloo is an adaptation of ancient Greek playwright Aristophanes’s comedy The Birds. The fest will host the production’s first staging in America, taking over St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn from May 2–13.

The fest also offers ample opportunities for bird watchers, including a “philosophical bird walk” at the Natural History Museum on April 22 and a bird walk with the same museum’s ornithologist at Brooklyn Bridge Park on May 5. And before you get your cloaca twisted in a knot, yes, of course the fest will include a screening of Hitchcock’s classic The Birds. Metrograph is hosting three days of bird-themed films from May 1820.

You can find more information and the full slate of events at the festival’s website

Staff writer
By Clayton Guse

Clayton is a digital editor for Time Out New York. He has an overwhelming love for south-facing windows and bicycles. Follow him on Twitter @ClaytonGuse.

