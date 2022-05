August

The Afropunk festival takes place every August in Brooklyn's Commodore Barry Park. Afropunk is the most inclusive festival of the year, both on stage and in front of it. Seemingly every genre of music is represented in the massive lineup, and the vibe that is cultivated is one of love with zero tolerance for racism, sexism, homophobia or hatred of any type. Over the course of a weekend, Afropunk 2022—NYC's outdoor summer music festival celebrating multicultural arts—hosts a wide array of well-known musical artists (including some of the biggest hip-hop artists), as well as food trucks, live art, a craft market and more. Additionally, Afropunk strives to raise multicultural awareness in New York City with its Activism Row initiative