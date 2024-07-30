Tranquility in New York City: some would say it’s an oxymoron, but OASES, a new wellness collective opening this month, is making the pairing possible.

The new wellness center is opening in two phases: First, on August 16, it will debut its all-day Café and Bazaar, and following closely behind, its full-service restaurant and bar with an adjacent private dining and event space called The Tara Room.

Located in the heart of Chelsea, OASES is a new wellness collective that targets wellness enthusiasts and beginners alike. The collective is made up of multiple unique spaces all rooted in the Ayurvedic principles of balance and harmony. Sonam Sangmo, the founder, draws on her Himalayan and Buddhist upbringing in India, as well as her background in luxury fashion design, to envision and curate each of these spaces.

One of the goals of OASES is to engage all five senses in a space that is “rooted in ethical, mindful, and informed consumption.” In the bustling city of New York, Sangmo hopes to mimic the sensation of entering a friend’s home, providing guests with a warm and safe environment that promotes balance and rejuvenation, she says.

The sanctuary spans 4,755 feet and melds together contemporary aesthetics, ancient influences, soft curves, calming colors, abundant greenery and purifying water elements to create such a peaceful sanctuary that promises to help you forget you’re still in NYC.

The café at OASES offers in-house dining and grab-and-go bites made of fresh and seasonal ingredients. The café is smack dab in the middle of the OASES vegetable garden and offers guests breakfast, lunch and beverage options. Dishes include OASES’ Signature Pancakes, superfood acai bowls and organic smoothies, alongside matcha and teas from all across the globe. The OASES Restaurant, Bar and Tara Room opens shortly after the café and serves natural wines, cocktails, and nourishing plates.

Photograph: Zeph Colombatto

OASES Bazaar, which is located next to the Café, is a shop selling eco-conscious and quality products: Organic Pantry (oils, honey, etc.), Health & Wellness (natural supplements for sleep and immunity), Clean Beauty & Body care (skincare and soaps), Homey Wellness (essential oils and incense) and Creative Wellness (ceramics and tableware). It’ll also have OASES branded tote bags and an editorial-style wall displaying each new collection.

OASES invites guests on a “journey of discovery, self-care, and ethical enrichment” at its location on West 14th Street.