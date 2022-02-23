A first look at the kaleidoscopic blooms at this year's Orchid Show

Perspective is everything. At least, this is certainly the case with this year's Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden.

Floral designer (to the stars!) Jeff Leatham is back with his kaleidoscope-themed designs for the second time after the pandemic cut his 2020 show short. Like a kaleidoscope, this year's show may be the same theme as last year's, but it presents a different perspective than before. (Luckily, the same highly Instagrammable rainbow tunnel is back!)

RECOMMENDED: An immersive Northern Lights experience is opening at Edge

Set across three galleries, Leatham's work is playful, colorful and reflective. When you enter the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory's Palm Court to begin the journey through the show, you are welcomed with a sculpture of fragmented mirrors resembling the inside of a kaleidoscope with sprays of orchids in shades of orange, yellow, pink and red inside and surrounding it.

The orchids lead visitors on into its rainforest climate, where they climb up trees and dangle from branches, through glasshouse galleries and ultimately back into the Palm Court, where it ends in a glorious crescendo of blooms that both hang from the ceiling and reflect off peaceful ponds.

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

Thousands of orchids of every shape and color imaginable (even turquoise) have their moment in the grand kaleidoscope of the show.

"We wanted to keep the same name," Leatham said at the show's preview this week. "Every time you look into a kaleidoscope, you see a different image, scenario, and beautiful story. The moment you walk in here, you see a story throughout."

At the beginning of the show, orchid towers hover around the sculpture and in the final gallery, massive columns of orchids hang from the ceiling. Here, visitors can walk around and underneath them, gaining new perspectives with each step. The last gallery of orchids features only white blooms and while it appears as a monochrome display, the color white is actually a combination of all colors in the spectrum.

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

But if vibrant color is what you're after at the Orchid Show, you'll be pleased to know that the underground rainbow tunnel is back. Midway through the show, you can walk through this tunnel, which mimics the turn of a kaleidoscope with changing lights that glow all colors of the rainbow.

Since the Orchid Show is such a popular event each spring, we recommend grabbing tickets to NYBG's Orchid Evenings on select Fridays and Saturdays in March and April for those 21 and older. You can experience the exhibition at night with music, a cash bar and food with plenty of time for photos.

The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham's Kaleidoscope is on at the NYBG between February 26 through May 1.