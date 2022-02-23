An immersive Northern Lights experience is opening at Edge

If you can't get to Iceland to see the Northern Lights in all of their natural glory, worry not! "Skylight," a new interactive light spectacle inspired by the aurora borealis, will open at Edge—the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere—on March 3 and run through March 7.

Photograph: Courtesy of Edge

The shows will run 20 minutes every night from 7pm to 10pm, with a 45-minute break between each remarkable display. Expect the dazzling production to feature dancing waves of light illuminating Edge's deck, effectively creating dramatic illustrations that resemble the Northern Lights over our own city's skyline.

Folks that purchase a general admission ticket for Edge will have access to this awesome experience during the allotted time frame. Throughout the rest of the month of March, "Skylight" will morph into an indoor must-visit experience featuring a large-scale cloud display, light projections and special food and beverage offerings.

Photograph: Courtesy of Edge

As exciting as the new immersive experience is sure to be, Edge is deserving of your attention in and of itself. (If you're not afraid of heights, that is.) The building's outdoor terrace will take you 65 feet into the sky (it is obviously the highest public balcony in the city) and brave souls are also welcome to stand on a large, see-through glass floor and wave to passerby 1,100 feet below (you're right, they will likely not see you).

You can learn all about "Skylight" and Edge right here.