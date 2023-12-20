A first look at the new East Midtown Greenway and Andrew Haswell Green Park

NYC is one step closer to its goal of creating a green loop around Manhattan.

The first phase of the East Midtown Waterfront Esplanade and East River Greenway Project has finally wrapped up after four years, bringing with it more space to breathe, run, walk and cycle alongside the East River.

From East 53rd to 61st streets, New Yorkers will notice a new, nine-block public park space that has been designed with pedestrian safety in mind.

Photograph: courtesy of Skanska

Retro-looking benches hide among little alcoves of a wavy cement planter and a walking path stretches parallel to the river. Behind the 20-foot-wide walking path, plantings and benches is a 20-foot-wide bike lane to keep pedestrians and cyclists separated. Above the park to the west is the FDR. There’s also a new pedestrian bridge.

There’s also a new, translucent public artwork created by artist Stacy Levy called “Diatom Lace.”

Finally, the East Side of Manhattan is starting to resemble the gorgeous West Side with its Hudson River Park! The new spaces total almost 3 acres and represent a $197.6 million investment from the city. The esplanade, when complete, will eventually extend south to 38th Street.

Skanska and the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) did more than these more visible changes, though. A lot has gone into the project that we cannot immediately see. For instance, the park uses engineered soil to collect stormwater and nurture newly planted trees! After these trees were planted, they used certified compost for soil enhancement and recycled local organic materials.

“The opening of the East Midtown Greenway and Andrew Haswell Green Park represents another major step forward by the Adams Administration to finish the long-envisioned Manhattan Greenway,” said NYCEDC President & CEO Andrew Kimball. “These remarkable capital projects will not only improve quality of life for New Yorkers but expand opportunities to commute by bike or foot while enjoying spectacular views on the East River. NYCEDC is thrilled to be a part of this project with our colleagues at the Parks Department, which furthers our commitment of making New York City a great place to live, work, and play.”

The East Midtown Greenway and Andrew Haswell Green Park are now open! Filling a key gap in the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway, the two new spaces extend the route for safe cycling and walking, while also providing space for relaxing and enjoying the waterfront. Come check it out! pic.twitter.com/mw8pcmECR9 — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) December 19, 2023

The overall goal is to complete a gap in the long-planned 32.5-mile, 1,000-acre Manhattan Waterfront Greenway—a giant loop around Manhattan connecting its waterfront green spaces.

Mayor Eric Adams announced a “RAISE” grant that will fund five new greenway corridors for a collective 60 miles of new and improved greenways across the outer boroughs, starting with a 16-mile Queens Waterfront Greenway, which would connect Gantry Plaza State Park to Little Bay Park. The city will start outreach in early 2024 for this project.