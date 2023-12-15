New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A soccer field in Marsha P. Johnson State Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Behind is the East River and the skyline of Midtown Manhattan.
Photograph: By John Penney / Shutterstock | A soccer field in Marsha P. Johnson State Park.

Here’s how the mayor’s budget cuts could affect your local park

A reported 12% cut to NYC Parks could majorly impact the look and safety of our green spaces.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

New York City’s parks are a vital lifeline for busy and stressed New Yorkers. They act as the lungs in an otherwise compact and polluted city. During the pandemic, their importance was amplified as we all craved open space.

But now, our parks—all 1,700 of them—may see changes thanks to forthcoming budget cuts. Mayor Eric Adams this month ordered that city agencies (except for NYPD, Sanitation, and FDNY) take another 5% budget cut to help close a multibillion-dollar budget deficit thanks to pandemic aid drying up and migrant spending, according to Gothamist.

With that on top of cuts made earlier in the year (totaling about 12% in cuts), NYC Parks may endure a hiring freeze resulting in hundreds of jobs lost and key programs put to a halt.

RECOMMENDED: Most NYC libraries will now be closed on Sundays

What does this mean for your local park if the cuts are realized?

They wouldn’t be as clean

Because the cuts mean a reduction of about 1,400 workers, clean-up services across the city would be drastically reduced, according to City Councilman and Parks Committee chairman Shekar Krishnan.

“Our parks now, instead of being cleaned seven days a week, will be cleaned one day a week,” he said during an oversight hearing this week. “The 17,000 trash cans in parks across our city will be overflowing.

“Given parks should be clean and safe and they contribute to public safety, why on earth would our Parks Department not be exempt from the cuts as you’ve exempted other agencies like NYPD and sanitation on the grounds of public safety and cleanliness?”

The agency also annually picks up more than 130,000 used hypodermic needles in our parks, according to parks advocate Adam Ganser in City Limits. Ganser is the executive director of New Yorkers for Parks.

So things might get ugly, even at beaches because they’re maintained by NYC Parks, too.

garbage bags and overflowing trash bin at pelham bay park in 2020
Photograph: Shutterstock | garbage bags and an overflowing trash bin at Pelham Bay Park in 2020

The Parks Department told Gothamist this week that it would do “everything [it] can” to keep them clean, even hiring about 400 “seasonal staff” to help with maintenance and operations.

“All existing POP [Parks Opportunity Program] participants will be retained through their 6-month terms, and full-time POP administrative staff will be transitioned to new roles,” they told the outlet. “Under this administration, we’ve made significant investments to improve our parks, and we remain committed to ensuring they remain clean, green, and safe.”

Parks will likely undergo more cuts next year under the mayor’s previously announced plans, however.

They would be more unkempt

In the same vein, without enough staff, parks wouldn’t be maintained as closely, meaning longer grass, lower-hanging branches, and bathrooms in even worse condition. 

According to Ganser, continued cuts affecting repair and maintenance have ballooned capital repair costs. Parks are repeatedly flooded because of poorly maintained infrastructure at a time when parks should serve as climate mitigation.

There would be fewer or delayed swimming programs

Already this past summer, Parks Commissioner Sue Donahue had to eliminate its unfilled positions—lifeguards and tree pruners—cuts that were required as part of Adams’ Program to Eliminate the Gap, which calls for 4% operating cost cuts across all city agencies, according to NY1.

With more cuts and staffing shortages, it’s likely pool openings would be delayed again, too. Lifeguards were already difficult to find last summer and with less funding to go around, we’ll likely see this problem continue.

There would be fewer composting services

The cuts have also come for compost collection sites at the city’s greenmarkets and the more than 100 jobs across all the participating organizations. Thanks to an anonymous donation to GrowNYC, however, this program will continue through June 2024, when the city’s annual budget is due, according to Gothamist. But that doesn’t save the rest of the composting organizations that collect at NYC’s parks: the LES Ecology Center, Earth Matter NY, Big Reuse, Snug Harbor Cultural Center and the New York, Brooklyn and Queens botanical gardens.

GrowNYC actually sends its collections to be processed by organizations that have relied on city funding, Gothamist says. So while GrowNYC is technically safe, the city’s composting services are still largely at risk.

Curbside composting bins in NYC
Photograph: Shutterstock

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.