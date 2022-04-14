A first look of Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center

Take a look at the grooviest rink in town right now.

Rockefeller Center is getting groovy!

Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace has moved into The Rink at Rockefeller Center, bringing roller skating to the golden Prometheus. Opening on Friday, the roller rink straight from California will host DJ sets, live music performances, concerts, roller boogie nights and skating lessons through October.

On Wednesday, we got a sneak peek of the rink and a chance to test it out for ourselves!

RECOMMENDED: A museum of inverted art is coming to NYC this fall

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

When you arrive at the staircase at the plaza, you will see the rink (designed by Bureau Betak), which is smaller than the traditional ice rink because it has space for the public to watch the skaters rinkside from tables and chairs and from the esplanades and plaza on the upper level.

You'll be directed through glass doors to check in or buy tickets, which start at $20, and pick out your rental skates. Inside, the walls are plastered with photos and signs from the original Flipper's, which opened in 1979 by Ian "Flipper" Ross in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. The rental skates are Flipper's own branded skates.

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

When we skated across the rink, we found it to be a smooth ride with plenty of space to get around other skaters. Being able to glide by Prometheus and in front of spectators visiting Rockefeller Center is a thrill. The last time anyone roller-skated here was in 1940!

Talented skaters took to the rink, showing off their dance moves—spinning, dipping and gliding—in the middle before others joined them in a counter-clockwise flow.

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

Before your one-hour rink time, you can use the locker room to store your things and put your skates on. Afterward, you can return your skates before checking out Flipper's at Rockefeller Center merch. (There's also a store at the Channel Gardens that sells gear and merch from Flipper's, including exclusive items made for this NYC stint.)

And don't forget to check out which DJs and performances are scheduled before you grab tickets on the rink's Instagram. Coming up this weekend, Will.I.Am and Odalys are playing a sold out Friday night; Willy Soul, Andre Collins, Big Bob, Misbehaviour and special guests are set for Saturday night; and on Easter Sunday, there will be a gospel welcome, Soul in the Horn with Natasha Diggs and L3ni.

Tickets are available today, starting at $20, not including skate rentals. Timed tickets must be reserved online in advance at flippers.world.

Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace at The Rink at Rockefeller Center will be open starting April 15 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 10am-10pm, Thursday, Friday from 10am-midnight, Saturday 8am-midnight, and Sunday 8am-10pm.