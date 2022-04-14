It's not every day that a new museum opens in New York—which makes this bit of news even more exciting: culture fiends will be delighted by the imminent arrival of the Inverted Arm Museum, a new destination set to open at 419 Broome Street on September 1.

Photograph: Courtesy of Inverted Art Museum

Although it sounds pretty self-explanatory, the new space is as much a love letter to New York City as it is a quite off-kilter depiction of the world around us. Each room that makes up the space will act "as a different urban landscape unfolding the various personalities of New York City," reads an official press release. "From the gritty to the luxurious, the uptown bound trains to the empty apartments in Billionaires Row, the unexpected nature of the inverted rooms can be described as physical surrealism, showing off the unanticipated and often illogical juxtapositions of the city's identity."

Among the many rooms that visitors will be able to walk through is one dedicated to the Statue of Liberty, another one re-imagining a local antique shop, a diorama room inspired by late comic book writer Stan Lee and a LEGO bathroom.

As a nod to the real-world situations unfolding outside of the museum, the cultural center has vowed to profess its solidarity to the Ukrainian cause in multiple ways.

Firstly, it will prioritize work installations by Ukrainian artists "in the hopes of aiding those who are affected by the unjust war," reads the release. In addition to that, a percentage of all ticket purchases will benefit charities whose aim is to rebuild schools and help kids in Ukraine.

The museum will also hold an auction for a large-scale Ukrainian flag built entirely out of LEGO blocks. The entirety of the profits from the auction will go towards war relief efforts in the Eastern European country. Needless to say, we're incredible excited about the opening and so impressed by the museum's various promises.

You can already buy your tickets for the grand opening of the museum now. Here is where to find them.

