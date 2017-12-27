A five-story-high penis mural appears on a Broome Street building

A post shared by Kim’s Filthy Sh*t Pillow (@kimspillow) on Dec 25, 2017 at 7:20am PST

Santa’s naughty list added a new member on Christmas Eve when Swedish artist Carolina Falkholt unveiled her rendering of a giant penis on the side of a building on Broome Street, between Forsyth and Eldridge Streets on the Lower East Side.

Standing tall at five stories, the street art mural immediately attracted complaints from local residents. The controversy came to a head when the landlord of the building, who denied ever giving the artist permission for her penetrating look at the male anatomy, announced that the image would be painted over in the next couple of days (it took Falkholt, who is also the author of a large mural of a vagina on Pike Street, only six hours to make it).

Not surprisingly, the artist has taken the news hard, noting on her Instagram account that she had never "heard so much laughter and seen so many happy faces" as when she finished the work.

