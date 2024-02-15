New York
Timeout

Flamenco performance in NYC
Photograph: Courtesy Simone FratiniRocío Molina: Caída del Cielo

A flamenco festival is coming to NYC!

The celebration will take over 13 different venues across NYC from March 1 through 17.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Early next month, the annual Flamenco Festival makes its return to New York City, this year commemorating the great Vicente Espinel, the inventor of the "Spanish guitar," and Paco de Lucia, a guitarist known for playing the instrument.

The beloved event will run from March 1 through the 17, bringing a total of 22 performances across 13 different venues all over the city—from the New York City Center to Jazz at Lincoln Center and Town Hall, among others.

For the uninitiated, flamenco is an extremely captivating Spanish style of music that heavily relies on the guitar and is also usually accompanied by a particular type of dancing and singing.

At the upcoming festival, which has become a beloved yearly spectacle on this side of the Atlantic, audience members will be treated to performances by some of the most renowned Flamenco dancers and musicians in Spain. 

You can look through the roster of shows right here, which includes "Invocation" at New York City Center, a production that features different pieces focusing on various styles of dance, from bolero to stylized and, of course, the purest form of flamenco.

Note that flamenco guitar master Rafael Riqueni will perform at the Graduate Center on March 7. According to an official press release, his performance, dubbed "Nerja," is inspired by the caves located in Southern Spain and draws on the Spanish classical music of the 20th century.

On March 15, on the other hand, you can catch Maria José Llergo at Le Poisson Rouge, where she'll likely sing tracks from her new album Ultrabellezza

Tickets for each event are sold separately so make sure to consult the festival's site to snag the ones you're interested in seeing individually. 

