"Franchise Freedom" show in Central Park
Photograph: Courtesy of DRIFT

A flock of 1,000 drones will fly over Central Park this weekend

The show is free and open to the public!

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
This upcoming Saturday night, October 21, folks hanging out by the Lake at Central Park will be treated to an astounding celestial spectacle when 1,000 drones will fly over the area and illuminate the night sky.

Dubbed "Franchise Freedom," the open-air public art performance is created by Dutch studio DRIFT, seeking to, according to an official press release, "explore the relationship between humans, nature and technology."

There will be three 10-minutes shows in total throughout the night—the first at 7pm, the second at 8pm and the final at 9pm. Each will be completely free and open to the public.

Attendees will get to gaze at the extravaganza from multiple sightlines, but the organizers recommend setting up camp at the following locations for prime viewing opportunities:

- Bethesda Fountain
- Dead Road, Bandshell and Frisbee Hill
- Boat Landing and drive overpass on west 77th Street

Clearly an ambitious project, the open-air performance took five years to complete and is now the largest public art work to take over Central Park since the installment of Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s iconic "The Gates" in 2005. Back then, 7,500 16-foot-high vinyl gates featuring saffron-colored fabric panels were set up to line the park's paths.

"Franchise Freedom" organizers are also advising would-be guests to download the show's accompanying soundtrack by Joep Beving and listen to it to properly enjoy the shindig in all of its glory. You can find that music right here.

