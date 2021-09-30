New York
Timeout

Unreal Engine Fortnite ad
Photograph: courtesy Unreal Engine

A Fortnite dog man is wearing Balenciaga in this massive 3D Times Square billboard

The two brands have teamed up to bring the giant dog wearing clothes to Times Square

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Doggo from the fan-favorite game Fortnite took over Times Square this past week as a massive 3D deep-screen advertisement.

The towering K9 wowed passersby starting September 23, sporting a hoodie and pants getup with sunglasses by fashion house Balenciaga.

The ad, which is a bit freaky if we're honest, shows Doggo looming over the sidewalks and plazas of Times Square. Made in Unreal Engine, the ad was made to look like he's really in NYC by changing its lighting based on the sun's position on the time of day, according to Unreal Engine.

The same ad has been shown at major centers of commerce in London, Tokyo and Seoul as part of a partnership between the two brands—Fortnite and Balenciaga. The two companies worked together to create scanned materials and clothing for outfits people can put on their characters in-game. There is also a new merch collection called Fortnite | Balenciaga Series in select Balenciaga boutiques and at Balenciaga.com. Fans who purchase real-life apparel can unlock the Balenciaga Outfits in Fortnite.

We're not sure what to think about this weird collab or the larger-than-life Doggo towering over us in Times Square, but it's not the first time this billboard has featured 3D animals. In July, the billboard, which is North America’s largest, displayed hyperrealistic crashing waves and a whale. We're excited to see what massive 3D animal comes next!

