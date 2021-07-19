North America’s largest billboard is now displaying hyperrealistic crashing waves

Waves in Times Square? It looks like something out of a blockbuster film.

Massive 3D waves are crashing on a digital billboard, creating an unlikely scene in the middle of Times Square.

Across a 125,000-square-foot screen at 1535 Broadway, which is North America's biggest and most expensive billboard, hyperrealistic waves seem to be contained inside a glass box. If you keep watching, you'll see that the waves crash down upon a majestic blue whale, hence its name, <Whale #2>.

"Although it is a limited space, the whale’s material is made of water, allowing free whale movement and waves to harmonize," according to a'strict, a media artist unit of the digital design company d'strict based in Korea.

a'strict is committed to "the social functions of art," so it aims to create spaces for rest and relaxation and is bringing that to a wide global audience with Silvercast [the owner of the LED screen], d'strict says.

d'strict is also behind a cascade of water that falls down the exterior of One Times Square across four verticle LED screens, called <Waterfall-NYC>. "The commanding cascade of water creates a compelling and overpowering presence amidst the city's iconic red brick buildings and steel framed architecture," the company notes.

"We’re in July when summer is at its peak," said Sean Lee, the CEO of d'strict. "I hope that people will be able to blow away the heat for a while through the surreal movement of whales made of water and huge waves in Times Square, the heart of New York. Also, I’d like to thank Silvercast for planning this meaningful project together and for their consideration while producing the work."

<Whale 2>, which will be up through July 26, is just as impressive and eye-catching as the super realistic 3D cat that has appeared on a billboard in Tokyo, Japan.

You can catch it every hour and half-hour from noon to midnight for one minute each time. <Waterfall-NYC> will show every hour on the hour for one minute until August 2.