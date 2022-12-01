A Frank Sinatra musical is being developed for Broadway

We're surprised it took this long given his legacy, but a musical inspired by Frank Sinatra's life and career is officially being developed for Broadway, with the late artist's youngest daughter, Tina Sinatra, and archivist Charles Pignone serving as producers on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises.

According to an official press release, Sinatra the Musical will take its audiences to New Year’s Eve 1942 when the then 27-year-old Italian-American singer “is about to step onto the stage of New York’s Paramount Theatre and give a performance that will change music history.” The production will then dissect Sinatra’s ascent to fame, his relationship with his wife Nancy, his torrid affair with movie star Ava Gardner and, of course, his musical comeback following his first retirement in 1971.

Expect Sinatra’s greatest hits—”My Way!” “New York, New York!” “Strangers in the Night!” “Somethin' Stupid!”—to find new life on stage, in a script written by two-time Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro. The musical will be directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award recipient Kathleen Marshall. No word yet on what theater the show will debut in or when, exactly, it will premiere.

“I’m excited to work with Universal Music Theatrical on this stage production that we believe will bring audiences new perspectives and insights into my father’s renowned music and his enduring legacy,” Tina Sinatra said in an official statement.

One of the most popular figures in the history of music, Sinatra dominated stages in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s, quickly becoming one of the best-selling artists of all time with an estimated 150 million records sold. Born in New Jersey back in 1915, he died in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 82 in May of 1998 following two heart attacks.

Sinatra is survived by his daughters Tina and Nancy. His son Frank Sinatra Jr. passed away in 2016.