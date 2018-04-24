A free art and concert series is coming to Hudson Yards next month

Hudson Yards continues to transform before our eyes with an ever-growing list of new sites, such as Vessel, the beehive-like public landmark that’s New York’s answer to the Eiffel Tower. But the largest and most exciting cultural contribution to the far West Side is the Shed, a multi-arts performance venue opening in spring 2019. To provide a sneak peak of what’s to come, the entertainment center presents a free art series, just a block away from its home base. Dubbed A Prelude to the Shed, the two-week event is being held at a structure that has been designed to change fluidly as dancers and guests move about.

Aside from exhibiting “A Stroll Through the Fun Palace,” which showcases the archives of Cedric Price (an inspiration to the architects of the Shed), the main event boasts a killer lineup of entertainers for the evening performances. On select nights, check out R&B singer Abra, electronic-music producer and performer Arca, and the New York rapper-singer Azealia Banks.

Beyond the lit musical performances, there’s plenty of art and dance to catch, too. Artist Tino Sehgal’s This variation seamlessly intertwines throughout the day with ​William Forsythe’s new work, ​titled​ Pas de Deux Cent Douze​. There’s also ​D.R.E.A.M. Ring dance battles organized by dancer Reggie “Regg Roc” Gray​. Chances are, you’ll feel encouraged to bust a move and shake your tail feather along with them—especially if you hit the grab-and-go café for beer and wine beforehand.

With ongoing gratis dance performances and concerts, it sounds like the Shed is already set to be a “fun palace” for all.

A Prelude to the Shed is happening Tue 1—May 13 at Tenth Ave and 31st St (theshed.org). Free.

