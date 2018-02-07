Preview NYC’s most exciting new cultural space this spring

The area around Hudson Yards is no stranger to art: There are public installations on the High Line, and also the recently topped-out Vessel, the structure also known as NYC's Eiffel Tower. But the biggest cultural boon for the Far West Side site will undoubtedly be The Shed, a flexible-use exhibition and performance center that sort of looks a giant cowl on railroad tracks; it can open and close to bring the outdoors in when weather permits.

It's still more than a year away from opening, but in a taste of the kind of cutting-edge programming you can expect there, a two-week “pre-opening event” has just been announced. Located at Tenth Avenue and W 30th Street “A Prelude to The Shed,” as it's called, will feature The Shed's mini-me in the form of a temporary stage designed by architect Kunlé Adeyemi of NLÉ Works; it will host an impressive line-up of performances—including a concert by Azealia Banks. The proceedings take place from May 1 to May 13, and while admission is free, you have to make a reservation to attend, which you can do here.

Photograph: Courtesy NLÉ Works

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.