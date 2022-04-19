New York
Korea: Cubically Imagined
Photograph: Courtesy of Korea: Cubically Imagined

A free immersive Korean pop culture experience is coming to NYC

"Korea: Cubically Imagined" includes the film set of Best Picture winner Parasite.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
A new immersive experience is about to hit New York, this one focusing on all things Korean.

Presented by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) alongside the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Korean government, "Korea: Cubically Imagined" is set to open at Chelsea Industrial (549 West 28th Street) from May 2 through 14. Tickets, which you can snag right here, are free to the public but, beware, you'll only be able to secure one per person (multiple reservations under one account will be canceled).

The exhibition is comprised of 15 different immersive installations that include an up-close-and-personal look at performances by the wildly popular South Korean boy band BTS; a reproduction of the Parasite film set, Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning movie; and an augmented reality installation inspired by Korean folklore and the city life of Seoul. 

Running the gamut in terms of genres explored and mediums used, "Korea: Cubically Imagined" will move to Washington, DC after its New York run. The show has already toured the world, having previously set up shop in Paris, Hong Kong, Moscow and Beijing to much fanfare back in 2021.

"We are thrilled to introduce Korean creative content to audiences in New York and Washington, DC," said Jo Hyun-rae, president of KOCCA, in an official statement. "We hope the exhibition will be an opportunity for visitors to have a unique experience with groundbreaking works by Korean creatives that are powered by new technologies. KOCCA will continue to support creative minds for diverse content creation and build a mutual network for future collaboration."

Check out some photos of the various installations, which are sure to engage all of your senses (and your passion for Korean pop culture!) at once:

Korea: Cubically Imagined
Photograph: Courtesy of Korea: Cubically Imagined
Korea: Cubically Imagined
Photograph: Courtesy of Korea: Cubically Imagined
Korea: Cubically Imagined
Photograph: Courtesy of Korea: Cubically Imagined
Korea: Cubically Imagined
Photograph: Courtesy of Korea: Cubically Imagined
Korea: Cubically Imagined
Photograph: Courtesy of Korea: Cubically Imagined
Korea: Cubically Imagined
Photograph: Courtesy of Korea: Cubically Imagined
Korea: Cubically Imagined
Photograph: Courtesy of Korea: Cubically Imagined

