New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
South Park
Photograph: Comedy Central

A free immersive 'South Park' pop-up experience is heading to NYC

It will travel around the country inside a shipping container.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

In celebration of South Park's 25th anniversary, Comedy Central has announced the launch of an immersive, traveling exhibit showcasing props, memorabilia, art work, collectables, scripts, storyboard concept art and more about the popular show. "South Park: The 25th Anniversary Experience" is set to kick off in New York's Union Square, this Saturday, July 23, from 10am to 6pm.

Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, South Park is actually cable's longest-running scripted series, so do expect the celebration to match the enormity of the occasion.

The immersive exhibition will be housed inside a custom fabricated shipping container that is inspired by the South Park Studios storage unit where many of the items that will be on display in New York have been held for over two decades. 

"The shipping container—which features a custom, Cartman-inspired paint job—will also serve as an interactive photo opp," reads an official press release, revealing that attendees will get to post alongside the show's characters against three different iconic South Park landscapes.

The free-to-attend pop-up will also serve as a point of purchase, so visitors will get to buy South Park merchandise, included limited-edition anniversary items specific to the city the exhibit will travel to.

After its stint in Union Square, the shipping container will head to Chicago, the Red Docks, Denver and Los Angeles.

Happy anniversary, Cartman, Kenny Stan, Kyle and company!

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.