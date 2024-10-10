A geomagnetic storm might impact your GPS system today and tomorrow

Here's one celestial phenomenon we didn't know we had to worry about: New York City's Office of Emergency Management announced that it is monitoring a geomagnetic storm that may cause some disruptions today through tomorrow. Before we get into what, exactly, the occurrence involves, we'd like to make one thing clear: officials are urging everyone not to worry too much about this.

According to the National Weather Service, "a geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth's magnetosphere that occurs when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding Earth." Basically, changes in solar wing may produce big variations across the Earth's magnetosphere.

On a practical level, New Yorkers should just be aware that the event might impact infrastructure systems like GPS and power grids. No word yet on how long, exactly, the storm or its effects might last but in case you are worried, you might want to invest in an AM radio. We also suggest signing up for Notify NYC alerts to stay up-to-date with all related news.

Here is the silver lining: according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the geomagnetic storm may actually make the Northern Lights visible in some parts of the country. NASA reports that is exactly what happened worldwide the last time a storm of this kind hit Earth back in May of 2024.

The news obviously made rounds on social media and, in true New York fashion, plenty of users found the humor in it all, suggesting citizens invest in some tin foil for a "last change [at that] summer glow." Ah, New York, how we love thee.