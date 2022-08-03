There is just something about bouncy castles that always excites kids and adults alike. Now imagine a huge inflatable structure smack-dab in the middle of Manhattan: that's exactly what Pop in the City is.

Opening this Friday, August 5 through August 28 by the plaza on Broadway between 32nd and 33rd Streets, the custom-built installation is a 120-foot-long walk-through experience featuring a variety of sections, each one “an immersive and abstract take on New York, its people and its culture,” according to an official press release.

Visitors will kick-start their experience descending a giant slide that will catapult them into an ocean of 500,000 translucent balls. Talk about a unique ball pit.

Other standout moments include a peek at the "glitterball dome" consisting of 100 shimmering disco balls suspended from the ceiling, a sight inspired by the city's iconic Studio 54. A rotating cast of DJs and MCs will take the stage by the dome, so participants will actually get to catch live musical acts throughout the day as well.

Finally, although we'd like not to think about the colder months for a few more weeks, the "winter in the city" space will be filled with snowballs, snowmen and—believe it or not—actual powder that you'll get to touch with your bare hands.

The outside of the structure will also be interesting to gaze at. According to the press release, the walls will picture "a variety of oversized sculptures, which all act as a nod to the host location: the inimitable city of New York." You can expect inflatables that look like big buildings, enormous apples, delicious pizza and "various other NYC icons."

New Yorkers can buy a ticket for the experience right here, and we suggest you do so sooner rather than later given the guaranteed popularity of the happening.

Have fun!