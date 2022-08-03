New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Pop in the City
Photograph: Courtesy of Pop in the City

A giant bouncy castle and ball pit are taking over midtown Manhattan this month

The experience is called Pop in the City.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

There is just something about bouncy castles that always excites kids and adults alike. Now imagine a huge inflatable structure smack-dab in the middle of Manhattan: that's exactly what Pop in the City is. 

Opening this Friday, August 5 through August 28 by the plaza on Broadway between 32nd and 33rd Streets, the custom-built installation is a 120-foot-long walk-through experience featuring a variety of sections, each one “an immersive and abstract take on New York, its people and its culture,” according to an official press release.

Visitors will kick-start their experience descending a giant slide that will catapult them into an ocean of 500,000 translucent balls. Talk about a unique ball pit.

Other standout moments include a peek at the "glitterball dome" consisting of 100 shimmering disco balls suspended from the ceiling, a sight inspired by the city's iconic Studio 54. A rotating cast of DJs and MCs will take the stage by the dome, so participants will actually get to catch live musical acts throughout the day as well.

Finally, although we'd like not to think about the colder months for a few more weeks, the "winter in the city" space will be filled with snowballs, snowmen and—believe it or not—actual powder that you'll get to touch with your bare hands.

The outside of the structure will also be interesting to gaze at. According to the press release, the walls will picture "a variety of oversized sculptures, which all act as a nod to the host location: the inimitable city of New York." You can expect inflatables that look like big buildings, enormous apples, delicious pizza and "various other NYC icons."

New Yorkers can buy a ticket for the experience right here, and we suggest you do so sooner rather than later given the guaranteed popularity of the happening. 

Have fun!

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.