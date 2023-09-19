A giant garden of flowers just opened inside of Grand Central Terminal

Commuters walking through Grand Central Terminal's Vanderbilt Hall today and tomorrow will be treated to a glorious and colorful new installation, courtesy of Crayola and fresh cut flowers distributor Mrs. Bloom's License Corp.

"Crayola Flowers Giving Garden" is a beautiful floral display that celebrates the launch of the two entities' new collaborative project, Crayola Flowers, a new platform that allows consumers to buy blooms while donating a portion of sales to a participating nonprofit of their choice.

Even more specifically, Crayola Flowers will allow various nonprofit organizations—including schools, religious groups and animal shelters, among others—to create their very own custom flower shop to send out into the world. The philanthropy will in turn receive from 10% to more than 50% proceeds from all sales, depending on the option they themselves opt for.

Photograph: Jamel Martin of Jmartinvisuals

Mrs. Bloom will directly source the blooms from responsible growers all around the world and ship the bouquets to consumers in the United States via FedEx. Easy, peasy.

Currently participating nonprofits include 4-H, A Kid Again, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, American Heart Association, Autism Speaks, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Hawai'i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund, On Our Sleeves, One Tree Planted, Operation Homefront, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, The Humane Society and Wounded Warrior Project. We expect that list to quickly grow.

Sure, the partnership may sound a bit eccentric at first impact, but it clearly works. After all, Crayola has always championed the power of colors and creativity in business—both important aspects when choosing a bouquet for the home or to send out to a loved one as a gift. Add to it all a generous cause and you've got yourself a strong recipe.

Make sure to stop by the station to catch the festival of florals through tomorrow afternoon. It's perfect Instagram fodder.