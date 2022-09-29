A giant new arcade and beer hall just opened in Long Island City

Long Island City is where it's at these days: Gamehaus—a 5,000-square-foot multifunctional space featuring a dozen large-screen TVs, classic video games and loads of beers—just opened at 5-14 51st Avenue by 5th Street.

Photograph: Courtesy of Gamehaus

Photograph: Courtesy of Gamehaus

"We wanted to create a multifunctional entertainment venue that best represents and appeals to the residents of our neighborhood," co-owner Corissa Leong said to QNS. "Whether it be an individual looking for a place to have a great meal with a wide selection of beer, cocktail, mocktail options, to friends looking for a place to catch up while watching the big game, or a young family looking to host their kids birthday parties in our upstairs arcade and games loft. We aim to find a spot where there is something for everyone."

Let's start with the classic arcade games, which are found across the indoor/outdoor upstairs bar and include Atari Pong, Ms. Pacman, Jurassic Park, Pop-a-Shot and Skee Ball.

Chef Tasta Abelson created a bar bites menu inspired by the vintage games as well. While playing a round of Pac Man, for example, you can indulge in the Super Mushroom burger (marinated Portobello patty, garlic and herb sauce, tomato). Wash it all down with one of the over 20 beers on tap that are mostly sourced from local microbreweries—Sixpoint, Keg & Lantern and Fifth Hammer Brewing are only some of the options—plus a number of craft cocktails and mocktails.

Photograph: Courtesy of Gamehaus

Photograph: Courtesy of Gamehaus

We'd be remiss not to also mention the 11-foot-tall LED wall that functions as a main floor centerpiece and will showcase the day's most important games. Visitors will get to glance at other matches on the dozen other televisions scattered around the space.

Gamehaus hours of operation are from 5pm to 11pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from NOON to 11pm on Saturdays and Sundays.