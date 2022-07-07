New York
KFC
Photograph: Shutterstock

A giant new KFC just opened in NYC's Chinatown

Find the new spot on Canal Street.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Ladies and gentlemen, Chinatown is now home to a brand-spanking-new Kentucky Friend Chicken (KFC) restaurant: a 2,000-square-foot palace of frizzled white meat, French fries, pot pies and more at 275 Canal Street between Broadway and Lafayette.

KFC Canal Street
Photograph: Courtesy of KFC

Although offering the iconic fried chicken menu items that the chain has been known for since first launching in Utah in 1952, this new KFC location boasts a unique design aesthetic that, according to an official press release, "represents the distinctness of the [local] community."

Also to note: the new venue is very much a modern one, designed with online orders, delivery and quick pick-up methods in mind.

Just as is the case at its over 24,000 locations across the world, this new KFC will help combat hunger and food waste by partnering with Food Donation Connection (FDC), a local hunger relief organization that seeks to provide food to those in need through community feeding projects. The effort is part of KFC's Harvest food donation effort, which is actually the world's first prepared food donation program. 

KFC Canal Street
Photograph: Courtesy of KFC
KFC Canal Street
Photograph: Courtesy of KFC

According to the press release, since 1999, KFC has donated over 87 million meals to over 3,700 nonprofits across the United States. Impressive indeed.

Fried chicken lovers, rejoice!

