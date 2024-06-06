A giant nightlife and entertainment venue just opened in Times Square

Check out the new nightclub and restaurants on site.

Times Square is about to get even more crowded: 1604 Broadway is a new multi-level entertainment and nightlife venue celebrating Latin culture that just opened where New York's version of the classic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville once stood by 49th Street.

The brainchild of nightlife veterans Paul Brown and Pedro Zamora, 1604 Broadway boasts three different concepts across four floors, each one an ode to all things Latin.

Palma Verde, already open, is found on the fourth floor. Patrons can order breakfast, lunch or dinner on site until 4am on some nights (well, morning).

Broadway Pizza & Bites, on the other hand, is on the ground floor and will start welcoming guests on June 12. More of a quick-meal destination, the eatery will serve a bunch of pizze plus "gourmet bites."

The second and third floors are home to Circo Restaurant and Nightclub, which sounds like an all-in, immersive-like theatrical experience that will also debut on June 12.

"Against the backdrop of live artistic performances and pulsating Latin beats, every dish tells a story of heritage and artistry," reads an official press release. "As night falls, Circo's nightclub comes alive with world-class DJs, live artists, and premium bottle service, setting the stage for an evening of unparalleled revelry and celebration."

We imagine the the exact kind of spot that would gain traction in a neighborhood like Times Square.

"Our goal is to create more than just a venue," said Josiah Salerno, the director of venue operations and development at 1604 Broadway, in an official statement. "We want to curate an unforgettable celebration of Latin culture that resonates with locals and tourists alike—from the quick-service gourmet bites of Broadway Pizza & Bites to the immersive theatrical experience of Circo Restaurant and Nightclub."

Check out some photos of the various destinations within 1604 Broadway right here:

Photograph: Courtesy of 1604 Broadway Circo at 1604 Broadway

Photograph: Courtesy of 1604 Broadway Circo at 1604 Broadway

Photograph: Courtesy of 1604 Broadway Palma Verde at 1604 Broadway