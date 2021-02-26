A giant outdoor performing arts center is opening at Lincoln Center this April

As part of the much discussed New York Arts Revival project, the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts just announced its plans to create a giant outdoor performing arts center that will include ten different performance and rehearsal spaces.

Dubbed Restart Stages, the effort was crafted with the help of medical and public health professionals, ensuring that all staff, future audiences and artists will be protected by COVID-19-related safety protocols.

"The cultural community has an urgent role to play in the revitalization of New York, to showcase that our city is not just back economically, but spiritually and socially. Which is why we knew beyond the shadow of a doubt that as the city reopened it was our absolute obligation and privilege to be first in line to support our constituents, New Yorkers, and the cultural community," said Henry Timms, President and CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, in an official press release announcing the initiative. "We are building this outdoor campus to be ready, so that when the time comes, we do not miss a single day. We will fling our metaphorical doors wide open on day one in celebration of New York and the resolute, remarkable people who make it the best city on earth."

Illustration: Ceylan A. Sahin Eker

The initiative will officially kick off on April 7 with a special performance for healthcare workers. New Yorkers can expect a varied programming slate, including a concert and cabaret series by the Lincoln Center Theater, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's annual summer evening concerts, dance workshops led by the New York City Ballet and film screenings by Film at Lincoln Center.

The breadth and scope of the various outdoor spaces is sure to excite you as well: the organization has promised an outdoor reading room created in partnership with the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, a cabaret-style stage on Hearst Plaza, a slew of rehearsal venues, dedicated family areas with arts activities for the youngsters and even a space for public school graduations. Talk about a memorable life event.

Perhaps most nobly, Restart Stages will also look past the arts and direct its attention to community services by offering blood drives, food distributions and serving as a designated primary election polling place.

And because online streaming efforts have now become the law of the land, do expect all programs to be accessible via livestream on a variety of different platforms as well.

New York, we can't wait for to come back better than ever.

Most popular on Time Out

- The high-tech Immersive Van Gogh show is finally coming to NYC

- 30 iconic NYC institutions that have now permanently closed

- The 100 best movies of all time

- Upcoming concert announced at NYC’s newly reopened Madison Square Garden

- A first look at the Universal Hip-Hop Museum coming to NYC in 2023

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.