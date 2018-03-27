A giant pillow fight is coming to Washington Square Park next month

Heed ye head cushions and bolster ye bolsters, for a fight o’ the pillows is almost upon us.

Washington Square Park is set to once again devolve into full-fledged pillow warfare on Saturday, April 7 from 3-5pm. The giant, all-ages pillow fight encourages New Yorkers to come with their own soft, feather-free arms and just, you know, really go to town on one another. Pajamas are welcome.

There are, however, some rules of war. Participants are asked to swing lightly, to not swing at people without pillows or ones with cameras, and to either deposit your pillow in an on-site donation truck or take them home with you after the event. You’re also asked to remove your glasses beforehand, which seems like it might put you at a bit of a battleground disadvantage—but your nose will probably thank you in the long run.

After the two-hour fight, an official after-party is planned to go from 8pm to late at a yet-to-be-announced venue. Admission will be $15. See photos from past iterations of the annual event here.

The theme for this year’s event will be Space Ponies, so plan accordingly.

