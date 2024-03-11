A giant Pokémon GO festival is taking over Randall’s Island this summer

As far as viral mobile games go, Pokémon GO still enjoys the massive fanbase it did when it first launched.

Part of that popularity is undoubtedly based on the annual Pokémon GO Fest, which first launched eight years ago and is set to return to Randall's Island this summer, from July 5 to 7.

As was the case last August, when the festivity was also held on site, attendees can expect to play the fun game with tends of thousands of other users from all over the world, all the while exploring specific virtual habitats brought to life throughout New York and enjoying exclusive giveaways.

Photograph: AP Images for Niantic

More specifically, part of the experience will take place in Randall's Island Park, with a second portion will require you to head into the city for a wider game that moves away from the visual.

Think of it as a giant Pokémon GO session during which you'll actually come face to face with your fellow obsessives.

Early bird tickets are already available for purchase for $25 a pop right here. You have two options: You can choose between a morning park experience and an afternoon one, depending on what time of day you'd like to visit Randall's Island.

As for which little creatures will be in attendance: word on the street is that the Mythical Pokémon Marshadow (the Gloomdweller Pokémon) is goin to make an appearance in NYC after debuting at the GO Fest events in Sendai and Madrid.

Bought your tickets yet?