A giant Ruth Bader Ginsburg mural is going up in the East Village

The collage of the Supreme Court Justice will feature Lady Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge.

New Yorkers are still reeling from the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a woman who did so much for gender equality.

While the city is officially honoring Ginsburg with a statue that will be going up in her native borough of Brooklyn, creatives across the city have taken the chance to honor her, from the 50th St. subway sign that was temporarily changed to “Ruth St.,” to her signature put on Wall Street’s Fearless Girl statue. This time, the ode to "The Notorious RGB" was done in paint.

On Tuesday, a three-story-tall, vibrant mural celebrating her life achievements began going up in the heart of East Village, on the corner of 11th Street and 1st Avenue.

The collage of the Flatbush-born Justice is by a New York-based street artist named “Elle" and should take about two weeks to complete. When finished, it will show symbols representing her life, such as Lady Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge.

