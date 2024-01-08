A giant storm is expected to bring flooding to NYC this week

Last weekend’s storm was a big one but failed to bring us any significant snowfall to the disappointment of thousands of New Yorkers. And if you thought this week’s big storm might finally break our snowless streak, you’ll be disappointed. We’re currently sitting at 694 days without snowfall 1 inch or more and will likely hit 700 days. It’s the longest stretch since records began in 1869.

Instead, the storm moving into New York City on Tuesday evening will bring rain, flooding and strong winds.

Rain will begin after 1pm on Tuesday and will continue into Wednesday, likely lasting until the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

How much rain will NYC see?

On Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be as much as 4 inches of rainfall.

When will the rain be its heaviest?

Expect a lot of rainfall to happen on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Is there a flood watch in NYC?

Yes. There is a flood watch in effect for NYC from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

“There will be potential for widespread flooding, including flash flooding with nearly saturated grounds going into Tuesday night, allowing for excessive runoff,” NWS says.

Will there be a wind advisory in NYC?

Yes. After midnight on Tuesday into Wednesday, a southeast wind of 21 to 29mph is expected. Winds could gust as high as 47mph, the NWS says. A thunderstorm is possible after 1am. The advisory will last from 6pm Tuesday to 6am on Wednesday.

Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines, so power outages are expected.

Will it snow this week in NYC?

No. Temperatures will stay well above freezing with a high of 48 degrees on Tuesday, rising to 55 by 2am, and a high of 51 on Wednesday, but falling to 44 by 5pm.

New York Metro Weather breaks it down for us in a video:

Video Update: A strong storm system will bring heavy rain and strong winds to the NYC Metro area from Tuesday into Wednesday. The potential exists for widespread flooding. Here's the latest information on what to expect: https://t.co/sjjXMdXSCl — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) January 8, 2024

Be sure to charge all your electronics ahead of the storm, avoid subway stations and streets that are susceptible to flooding, tie down any outdoor furniture you have and stay safe!