A giant Toys“R”Us is opening in Herald Square next week

Toys“R”Us is finally making its much-awaited comeback: the chain will return to New York City as an in-store shop at Macy's Herald Square on Friday, October 14.

Lest you think the new destination to be more of a stand inside the world-renowned flagship department store than a full-fledged operation, think again: the Toys”R”Us is taking over 14,000 square feet of the seventh floor, "offering playful and colorful fixtures, as well as hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various must-have toys," reads an official press release.

The experience will also include an interactive play space for kids and a life-size "Geoffrey in a Taxi" photo op.

To celebrate its grand comeback, the chain is also hosting a series of in-store events at Macy's Herald Square and all other Macy's locations nationwide throughout the month of October.

Here is a rundown:

October 15 – Barbie™ Day: In anticipation of the July 2023 release of the much-anticipated Barbie movie, the event invites fans to celebrate the character through Barbie activity sheets

October 16 – Fisher-Price® Day: Create your own Little People® House and continue the play at home with your very own Little People Figurine.

October 17 – Geoffrey's Birthday: Take a photo with a Geoffrey statue to celebrate his birthday and make sure to get your hands on fun giveaways, including LEGO®goody bags and Disney Plush items. You'll also be able to design your own picture frame.

October 18 – National Geographic™ STEM Day: National Geographic heads to the store to teach about exciting subjects, including Fools Gold.

October 19 – Rainbow Loom® Day: Rainbow Loom invites weavers from all over to create their very own bracelets in-store and trade with fellow designers.

October 20 – Play-Doh® Day: Everyone will get to have some fun with various types of Play-Doh interactive play sets.

October 21 – Pokémon™ Day: Collect new Pokémons and trade with fellow guests in-store at this unique event.

October 22 – LEGO® Day: You won't want to miss this one: join your fellow master builders and create your very own LEGO set in-store. Participants will also receive LEGO® goody bags to continue the fun at home.



October 23 – L.O.L Surprise!™ Day: Have fun and color with fellow guests in store and then take home an L.O.L Surprise! trading card pack to play with on your own.

October 23 – Geoffrey’s Birthday Brunch: Guests are invited to Macy’s Herald Square for a fabulous family-style brunch among the skyscrapers at Stella 34 Trattoria with Geoffrey and a guest list that includes Bluey, Spiderman, Sonic the Hedgehog and more.