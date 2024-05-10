A glitzy 'Moulin Rouge' exhibit is coming to NYC's Museum of Broadway

The glitz and glamour and hedonism and heartbreak of Moulin Rouge are coming to the Museum of Broadway for a special exhibit celebrating the 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical.

The new exhibit, created exclusively for The Museum of Broadway, invites fans to step into the glamorous underworld of Belle Époque Paris. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Spectacular, Spectacular” opens May 17 and runs through September 8, 2024; it’s included with museum admission.

Expect to see dazzling costumes while learning how costumers transformed sketches and swatches into eye-catching gowns and bodices fit for the Sparkling Diamond herself. You'll also see set installations—and even get a chance to sit on Satine’s luxe chaise lounge. Before you go, leave your personal mark on a heart-themed wall.

Photograph: By Evan Zimmerman / Courtesy of Museum of Broadway

This is the fourth installation created exclusively for The Museum of Broadway, following up on “SIX: The Royal Gallery,” “ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of Chicago The Musical,” and “The American Theatre As Seen by Hirschfeld.”

“We are thrilled to bring the beauty of the international smash-hit Moulin Rouge! The Musical to life at The Museum of Broadway,” Julie Boardman, co-founder of The Museum of Broadway, said in a press release. “We are excited to spotlight the glamour and grandeur of this iconic show just in time to celebrate its 5th anniversary on Broadway, and transport museum-goers into the Spectacular, Spectacular world of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

Photograph: By Darren Cox / Courtesy of Museum of Broadway

If you haven't been to the Museum of Broadway yet, it's definitely worth your time. This female-founded museum is the world’s first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artists, creators and stars of Broadway musicals and plays, past and present. Inside, you'll get to go behind the scenes, learning how shows go from idea to the stage. It highlights more than 500 productions across three floors of exhibits. Opening in late 2022, it's also one of NYC's newest museums.

The museum's new Moulin Rouge exhibit builds upon the history of powerhouse exhibitions the museum has already created in its time in Midtown so far. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Spectacular, Spectacular" is presented in partnership with Chase Freedom.

See it the Museum of Broadway located at 145 W 45th St, between Sixth and Seventh Aves, open from 10am to 10pm daily. Tickets cost $34-$49 (plus sales tax and service fee).