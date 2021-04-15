A gorgeous new greenhouse-themed restaurant is opening on the roof of Eataly NYC Flatiron

Get an exclusive first look at the new Serra by Birreria that's set to change with the seasons.

One of the best rooftop restaurants in the city is reopening for the season with a completely new concept—just in time for spring.

Serra by Birreria, located on the rooftop of Eataly NYC Flatiron, is welcoming guests with another seasonal makeover beginning today, April 15. Unlike past iterations of venue—like “Stellata” and “D’Autunno”—this is less of a season-specific outing. Rather, the design of the new space itself is set to change with the seasons, providing a shifting landscape from spring to summer to fall.

Designed by Milk Way Studios, the greenhouse-themed space showcases an evolving natural landscape. A ceiling of greenery and flowers drapes over diners as they enjoy a menu that’s meant to mirror the Italian way of “eating with the seasons.” Tied to that theme, the restaurant’s menu is set to change from spring to fall, featuring new specialities every month with fresh ingredients source directly from the Greenmarket.

Photograph: Courtesy Eataly NYC Flatiron

“I am excited about this iteration of Serra,” says Executive Chef Michael Nogera. “It gives us the opportunity to evolve our dishes, especially the ones featuring produce. Spring has us looking forward towards peas, mint, ramps, nettles, morels, and asparagus. As we move into summer, we can take some of those same dishes and use the summer harvest of tomatoes, zucchini, peppers, and green beans and so on. We have a lot to play with in the way of local and peak season ingredients.”

You can expect to find skewers of local produce on the menu along with seasonal pasta dishes like Wild Nettle Cavatelli con Agnello e Piselli, featuring house-made wild nettle pasta with a lamb and spring pea sauce, and Bistecca alla Fiorentina per la Tavola, an Autumn’s Harvest Farm porterhouse with a variety of seasonal contorni.

Photograph: Courtesy Eataly NYC Flatiron

The new floral-infused cocktail menu will also place a strong focus on botanicals with drinks incorporating plants and flowers in fun and innovative ways. One especially noteworthy offering is the “Genziana Per Tre” where guests will be able to sample three bitters made from gentian from different parts of Italy—going beyond the classic Campari from Lombardia that many of us know and love.

The restaurant will be giving back locally in a green way, as well, with a portion of proceeds being donated to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s Children’s Garden. Seems like that's reason enough to go ahead and order that extra cocktail!

Photograph: Courtesy Eataly NYC Flatiron

Serra by Birreria is located on the 14th floor of Eataly NYC Flatiron at 200 Fifth Ave. Starting today, it will be open from 11:30am–9pm from Sunday through Thursday and 11:30pm–9:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

