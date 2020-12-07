New YorkChange city
Into the Woods concept at SERRA by Birreria
Photograph: Courtesy of SERRA by Birreria

Here's an exclusive first look at Eataly's brand-new winter rooftop restaurant

The much-anticipated seasonal restaurant debuts its new identity today.

By Christina Izzo
In New York, the change in seasons not only brings a change in temperature but also tradition. And one seasonal tradition we love is the thematic turn-over of the rooftop at Eataly Flatiron. After dipping into the honey pot for fall, SERRA by Birreria will take you to a magical forest with its wintertime concept, SERRA Stellata - Into the Woods, debuting today. 

Taking inspiration from the "sottobosco" (the undergrowth of the forest), the open-air rooftop will feel fittingly woodsy with Adirondack chairs, bird houses, and white-and-gold "foliage." The winter concept is actually in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees—during the course of Stellata - Into the Woods, Eataly will donate funds for 5,000 newly planted trees to help reforest U.S. areas affected by natural disaster. 

The woodlands theme continues with the food-and-drink menu. Get a taste of Italian winter via polenta crowned with wild-boar ragù, blistered dumpling squash filled with fontina or taleggio and braised leaks drizzled with balsamic. On the beverage front, smoke plays a starring role: Joining smoked beers and barley wines, many cocktails will be prepped tableside and ingredients will be presented in smoked bottles. (Try a trio of Negronis, each with varying intensities of smokiness.)  

Take a gander at the festive, forested space and the food and drink offerings below:  

SERRA Stellata – In the Woods at Eataly
Photograph: Courtesy SERRA by Birreria
SERRA Stellata – In the Woods at Eataly
Photograph: Courtesy SERRA by Birreria
SERRA Stellata – In the Woods at Eataly
Photograph: Courtesy SERRA by Birreria
SERRA Stellata – In the Woods at Eataly
Photograph: Courtesy SERRA by Birreria
SERRA Stellata – In the Woods at Eataly
Photograph: Courtesy SERRA by Birreria
SERRA Stellata – In the Woods
Photograph: Courtesy SERRA by Birreria
SERRA Stellata – In the Woods
Photograph: Courtesy SERRA by Birreria
SERRA Stellata – In the Woods
Photograph: Courtesy SERRA by Birreria

