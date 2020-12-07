Here's an exclusive first look at Eataly's brand-new winter rooftop restaurant

In New York, the change in seasons not only brings a change in temperature but also tradition. And one seasonal tradition we love is the thematic turn-over of the rooftop at Eataly Flatiron. After dipping into the honey pot for fall, SERRA by Birreria will take you to a magical forest with its wintertime concept, SERRA Stellata - Into the Woods, debuting today.



Taking inspiration from the "sottobosco" (the undergrowth of the forest), the open-air rooftop will feel fittingly woodsy with Adirondack chairs, bird houses, and white-and-gold "foliage." The winter concept is actually in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees—during the course of Stellata - Into the Woods, Eataly will donate funds for 5,000 newly planted trees to help reforest U.S. areas affected by natural disaster.



The woodlands theme continues with the food-and-drink menu. Get a taste of Italian winter via polenta crowned with wild-boar ragù, blistered dumpling squash filled with fontina or taleggio and braised leaks drizzled with balsamic. On the beverage front, smoke plays a starring role: Joining smoked beers and barley wines, many cocktails will be prepped tableside and ingredients will be presented in smoked bottles. (Try a trio of Negronis, each with varying intensities of smokiness.)

Take a gander at the festive, forested space and the food and drink offerings below:





Photograph: Courtesy SERRA by Birreria

Photograph: Courtesy SERRA by Birreria

Photograph: Courtesy SERRA by Birreria

Photograph: Courtesy SERRA by Birreria

Photograph: Courtesy SERRA by Birreria

Photograph: Courtesy SERRA by Birreria

Photograph: Courtesy SERRA by Birreria

Photograph: Courtesy SERRA by Birreria

Most popular on Time Out

- The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights 2020 guide

- The best Christmas movies for kids

- The 50 best things to do in NYC

- The coolest drive-thru Christmas lights in NYC

- The 100 best movies of all time

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.