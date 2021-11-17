A gorgeous new members-only club is opening in NoMad

It's called the Ned and it's operated by the same folks who deal with the Soho House.

Soho House members may want to re-think their membership as the Ned, a new members-only club operated by the Membership Collective Group (Soho House's own parent company) is set to open in the NoMad neighborhood this upcoming summer.

The Ned London debuted to much fanfare back in 2017 and the new midtown Manhattan location will actually be the first international site to open since that first launch. It will be located inside the Johnston Building, the former home of the NoMad Hotel.

A bit of history for you: the property was built in 1903 as a store and office building. Expect the original architectural features to stay in place with interiors designed by the same team that works on the look of the Soho House.

Interestingly enough, the Ned will actually offer a mix of members-only and public spaces, just like the London iteration of the offering. Expect a public bar and restaurant to be adjacent to the 167 bedrooms available, plus Ned's Club—a member's only destination that will give access to a private rooftop bar, terrace restaurant and a mezzanine bar.

Above is a rendering of the exciting new club lounge. Below, check out a visual of what the members-only restaurant will look like:

Photograph: Courtesy of the Ned

And here is a look at the public eatery that will open in the summer of 2022: