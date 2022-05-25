Even the venue's name, Peachy Keen, harks back to an earlier New York.

If you're feeling nostalgic for the culinary scene that defined New York back in the 1970s, you're in luck: Peachy Keen is a new, retro-looking all-day eatery that will open in Hell's Kitchen at 321 West 44th Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues on June 3.

Two bars, a main dining room and a parlor space will dish out food and drinks from a menu filled with revamped comfort classics, including a pastrami Reuben and a Gruyere cheese sandwich made with sauerkraut, fresh horseradish and tangy aioli on marbled rye.

Other standouts include the truffle mac and cheese with wild mushroom Bechamel; the smoked chicken wings with a peach bourbon glaze; the crab cake Benedict with Hollandaise, spinach and lemon-dill aioli; a chocolate banana bread French toast topped with marinated mixed berries and whipped maple butter; and a chicken and waffles dish with spicy honey maple dip and green onion butter. Yum, indeed.

Do expect the dessert portion of the offerings to call out to all things retro as well, including root beers, creamsicle floats, milkshakes, banana splits and the sort of funnel cake that you've been dreaming of since you were a little kid.

You're going to want to wash it all down with the A Clockwork Orange (tangerine tequila, Grand Marnier, blood orange, lime and lemon) or, perhaps, the Pink Lady (Dry gin, Applejack brandy, Luxardo maraschino, watermelon, lemon and egg white)—all served in what can only be described as groovy glasses.

But, perhaps even more than the menu, it's the decor at Peachy Keen that will have you feel as if you've stepped back in time.

Designed by the same folks responsible for the popular Indian restaurant Dhamaka, the destination is a vibrantly vivacious and colorful one. A 14-seat raspberry-tinted bar will capture your attention as soon as you walk in, at which point you'll notice a slew of other interesting details: vinyl tabletops, neon signage, velvet upholstery and white ceramic tiles, among others.

Check out some photos from the upcoming new venue right here:

