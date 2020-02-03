Perhaps you have heard about Hamilton? It's a Broadway musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It won a whole bunch of Tony Awards, and also the Pulitzer Prize, and its cast album is the best-selling cast album in history. It inspired countless breathless praises. But it has also been extremely hard for many people to see, thanks to a combination of extremely high demand and ticket prices that reflect that demand. (Premium seats during holiday periods cost $1,150 a piece in 2017.) While a number of $10 seats have been available to lucky applicants throughout the run—consult our guide to the Hamilton lottery for details—countless Hamilton fans have never had the chance to see the show in full.

Next year, they will finally have a chance. The Walt Disney Company—joined by Miranda, director Thomas Kail and producer Jeffrey Seller—announced today that a filmed version of the Broadway production will be released to theaters worldwide on October 15, 2021. Directed by Kail, the movie will be based on footage recorded live in June 2016, with the show's entire original principal Broadway cast: Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Jonathan Groff as King George, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison, and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.

The ensemble includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart and Ephraim Sykes. (DeBose and Sykes have since gone on to more prominent Broadway roles, earning Tony nominations for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, respectively.)

Has Hamilton mania subsided since the show's debut in 2015? Maybe just a little. But we can't wait to see it again.