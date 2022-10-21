A hard kombucha taproom is opening in Williamsburg

Unless completely oblivious to the sorts of gastronomic trends that seem to take over our culture every so often, you must have heard of kombucha, the fermented sweetened black tea that supposedly boasts a ton of health benefits.

Although not an alcoholic beverage in its original form, hard kombucha has been on the rise in recent years and, now, New Yorkers will get to sip on a variety of versions of the drink when Southern California-based company JuneShine opens its first East Coast post at 98 Berry Street near North Eighth Street in Williamsburg.

Scheduled to debut some time this winter, according to Eater, the 64-seat taproom will have ten hard kombuchas on deck to be served in pints or flights alongside a small food menu that will include ceviche, shrimp cocktails and oysters, among some other offerings.

All of the drinks—which range in flavor from honey ginger lemon to blood orange mint, black cherry and acai berry, among others—boast about 6% alcohol by volume.

If the name of the company sounds familiar, that's because JuneShine drinks are already being sold at grocery stores, restaurants and bars all over town. So consider this an extension of their already successful business, riding on the wave of the tea's popularity.

According to Eater, patrons will get to hang out across two areas, one up-front that resembles a traditional taproom and a lounge-like space in the back where a rotating cast of DJs will play music all night long. Once it opens, JuneShine will operate from 4pm to 10pm on Mondays through Thursdays, from 1pm to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays and from 1pm to 10pm on Sundays.