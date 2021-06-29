A Hard Seltzer festival is coming to Brooklyn this summer

In news that feels very on-trend for Summer 2021, a hard seltzer festival called Seltzerland is coming to Brooklyn this August.

Originally slated for May 2020, Seltzerland's pivot to a post-vax Brooklyn will be better than we ever could have anticipated come August 7 at Brooklyn Expo Center. Already, similar events have taken place outdoors in Chicago, Austin and Minneapolis, setting the stage for an epic hard seltzer celebration in New York.

Envisioned by Cannonball Productions, this festival curates tastings of the best hard seltzers out there: from iconic national brands to beloved local companies including White Claw, Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Vizzy, Playamar (Jose Cuervo Seltzer), Basic and Coors Seltzer. Brunch will also be provided by Hormel, in addition to other munchies. Plenty of hard seltzer swag is promised.

"We created Seltzerland to give hard seltzer fans the opportunity to sample new flavors in the most fun way possible. With one-of-a-kind activations, brand new seltzer varieties and beautiful golf courses, Seltzerland is a can't miss experience.” said Cannonball Productions CEO and Founder Kate Levenstien.

To help with crowd control, Seltzerland will host three sessions of smaller groups. The sessions will run from 11am–1:30pm, 2pm–5pm (VIP Session) and 5:30pm-8pm. General Admission tickets start at $42 and VIP tickets start at $62. VIP ticket holders will get an extra 30 minutes of tasting, a full-sized can of hard seltzer, a specialty cocktail and a complimentary food dish. For tickets and more information, visit seltzerland.com.